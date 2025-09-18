Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Trump's Georgia Case: Legal Experts On What Happens Next

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 18, 2025, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The 2020 Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump and his co-defendants may be both "dead" and costly for taxpayers, legal experts told Law360, citing the expected reluctance of most prosecutors to take over the litigation and a new state law that allows criminal defendants to recover legal fees in certain circumstances....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies