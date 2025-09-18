Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SafeMoon Ch. 7 Trustee Pitches $12M Settlement

By Emlyn Cameron ( September 18, 2025, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency asset company SafeMoon US LLC's Chapter 7 trustee has asked a Utah bankruptcy judge to approve a settlement for a class action alleging the company defrauded investors, saying the deal to pay plaintiffs at least $12 million is fair and wise....

