Calif. Bar Escapes Class Claims Over Girardi Case

By Emily Sawicki ( September 19, 2025, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge has dismissed a proposed class action brought against the State Bar of California accusing the agency and its former leadership of mishandling its investigation into former celebrity attorney Tom Girardi, who was convicted of swindling clients, after plaintiffs seemingly abandoned the case....

