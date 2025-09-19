Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Foreign Entity Rules Begin To Shape Clean Energy Deals

By Keith Goldberg ( September 19, 2025, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The recently enacted federal budget that attaches stricter foreign supply chain and business ownership rules to clean energy tax credits has started to take practical effect, with project developers rewriting agreements to avoid getting snagged in the new regulatory regime....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies