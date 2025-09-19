Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OneDigital Nabs $7B Value With PE-Backed Majority Stake Buy

By Al Barbarino ( September 19, 2025, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S.-based insurance brokerage and workforce consulting firm OneDigital said Friday that funds managed by Stone Point Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are acquiring a majority stake in the company in a transaction that values it at more than $7 billion....

