Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Claim $1.7M Stolen In Colorado Pot Co. Fraud

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 2, 2025, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The partial owner of a now-defunct marijuana company in Boulder, Colorado, has been accused in a state court lawsuit of conning investors out of more than $1.7 million by claiming they were buying into a grow and dispensary operation while actually pocketing "some or all" of the money....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections