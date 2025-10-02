Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio High Court Says Death Row Clemency Not Reviewable

By Elizabeth Daley ( October 2, 2025, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A man convicted of murdering two people who had his death sentence commuted by the governor of Ohio to life in prison without parole can't have that sentence thrown out even though it was unavailable when he committed his crimes, the Ohio Supreme Court said Thursday, holding that courts have no say over the governor's clemency power....

