Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retailers Push For Rounding Law To Avert Penny Shortage

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 3, 2025, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A coalition of major retail and restaurant trade associations has urged the leaders of congressional banking committees to quickly enact national legislation for cash transaction rounding in light of the end of U.S. penny production....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies