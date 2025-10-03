Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Whiz Honor' Judge Says No Crime, No Unpaid Suspension

By Hailey Konnath ( October 3, 2025, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge under investigation for allegedly trying to influence the sentencing for an associate of rapper Meek Mill has asked the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline not to suspend him without pay, arguing that he has not been charged with a crime, so there is no reason for a suspension....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections