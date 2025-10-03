Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Top Court To Weigh If MSU Hid Liability In Contract Row

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 3, 2025, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court said it will hear Michigan State University's bid for immunity from a lawsuit filed by former law professors who allege the school concealed its liability for their claims that MSU abandoned promised retirement benefits when it merged with a law college....

