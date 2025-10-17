Loan Forgiveness Overhaul May Chill Legal Aid Work

Proposed changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could hinder legal aid recruitment and impact public interest work. (iStock.com/designer491)

By the numbers

Attorney Student Debt and First-Year Salaries

A proposed change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could push attorneys away from legal aid and public defense work, as debt forgiveness has long been crucial for attorneys with significant student debt who want to enter these lower-paying sectors.

$112,500

The median amount of law school loans reported by young lawyers who borrowed for their education.

$200,000

The median salary for first-year associate lawyers working for law firms in both 2023 and 2025.

$64,200

The median salary for entry-level civil legal services lawyers, as of 2023.

$69,500

The median salary for entry-level lawyers at other public interest organizations, as of 2023.

$69,600

The median salary for first-year public defenders, as of 2023.

Sources: The American Bar Association, The National Association for Law Placement