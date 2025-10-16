Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Panel Revives Relief Bid After Key Witnesses Recant

By Parker Quinlan ( October 16, 2025, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ordered that a man should be given a second chance at post-conviction relief after finding his attorneys did not spend adequate time advising him on whether he should testify to rebut evidence from two key prosecution witnesses who later recanted....

