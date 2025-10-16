Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed's Barr Calls For Rules To Plug 'Gaps' In Stablecoin Bill

By Aislinn Keely ( October 16, 2025, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr said Thursday that the success of the recently passed legislative framework for stablecoins is dependent on federal banking agencies and state regulators coordinating to "fill in important gaps" that could threaten consumer protection and the stability of the banking system....

