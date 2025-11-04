The Lone Ranger Facing A BigLaw Powerhouse At High Court

By Jeff Overley ( November 3, 2025, 11:46 PM EST) -- It might seem curious for a solo practitioner to decline offers of professional assistance in his first U.S. Supreme Court case. It might seem risky to go it alone against a BigLaw team led by an appellate icon. But a legal lone ranger arguing Tuesday at the high court is feeling confident, and he does have a friend proofreading briefs, just to be safe....