Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

FDIC's Signage Rule Revamp Sparks Clash Over Flexibility

By Jon Hill ( October 24, 2025, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s proposal to loosen Biden-era requirements for displaying its official logo on digital banking channels is drawing mixed reactions, with consumer advocates warning it goes too far while bank groups say it "does not go far enough."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies