SEC Crypto Custody Relief Offers Clarity For Funds

By Todd Zerega, Erin Martin and Joseph Healy ( November 3, 2025, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management staff issued a no-action letter permitting registered investment advisers and registered investment companies, including business development companies, to use state trust companies to custody crypto-assets and related cash and/or cash equivalents, provided certain conditions are met....

