Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Blank Rome's John Gibbons

By Ganesh Setty ( December 15, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- John Gibbons of Blank Rome LLP's insurance recovery practice beat an insurer's attempt to relitigate a yearslong coverage battle over underlying asbestos claims and defeated an insurer's bid to avoid covering defense costs over a company's sale of subsidiaries, landing him a spot among the 2025 Law360 Insurance MVPs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies