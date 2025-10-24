Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gordon Rees 'Profoundly Embarrassed' By Atty's AI Mistakes

By Hailey Konnath ( October 24, 2025, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLC has apologized to an Alabama bankruptcy court for a filing submitted by one of its lawyers that contained mistakes it blamed on artificial intelligence, saying it's "profoundly embarrassed" by the incident and will accept whatever sanctions end up being issued....

