Cambodia Agrees To Cut Tariffs, Barriers In US Trade Deal

By Kevin Pinner ( October 27, 2025, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Cambodia agreed to cut tariffs, refrain from imposing a digital services tax, remove nontariff trade barriers and accept U.S. regulatory standards in a trade agreement with the U.S. in exchange for tariff exemptions....

