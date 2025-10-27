Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Who Watches The Watchers? Conn. Justices Mull Court Bias

By Brian Steele ( October 27, 2025, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut Supreme Court justice said Monday that if the state's human rights watchdog cannot address claims of racial discrimination in attorney licensing, then there is "no oversight" when bias infects the process....

