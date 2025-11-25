Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Hogan Lovells' Mahvesh A. Qureshi

By Mark Payne ( November 25, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Mahvesh A. Qureshi, a life sciences partner at Hogan Lovells, advised her client through a deal to acquire Anthos Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that developed a unique stroke treatment, in a transaction that could total $3.1 billion, and led Merck on its up to $1.3 billion purchase of a novel autoimmune drug, earning her a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Life Sciences MVPs....

