MVP: Cooley's Tiana Demas

By Allison Grande ( November 24, 2025, 4:00 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP partner Tiana Demas helped Google-owned YouTube stave off a proposed class action over its content moderation practices and steered Marsh McLennan and Ethos Technologies through high-stakes legal challenges following data breaches, earning her a place among the 2025 Law360 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs....

