MVP: Simpson Thacher's Mark Myott

By Hannah Albarazi ( November 21, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Mark Myott, a partner in Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's mergers and acquisition practice, guided private equity clients through some of the most high-profile deals this past year, including Silver Lake's $13 billion take-private acquisition of the global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Private Equity MVPs....

