What To Note In OCC, FDIC Plan To Standardize Supervision

By Brendan Clegg ( November 7, 2025, 4:56 PM EST) -- On Oct. 7, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued a joint notice for a proposed rule to establish a uniform definition for the term "unsafe or unsound practice" for purposes of the agencies' enforcement and supervisory authority under Title 12 of the U.S. Code, Section 1818, and to revise the supervisory framework for issuing matters requiring attention, or MRAs....

