Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

When Atty Ethics Violations Give Rise To Causes Of Action

By Brian Faughnan ( November 3, 2025, 2:18 PM EST) -- You can wake most ethics lawyers up in the middle of the night to ask them whether a violation of the attorney ethics rules provides a cause of action, and they'd be able to answer off the top of their head by either quoting from, or at least pointing you to, their jurisdiction's version of the "Scope" section of the Rules of Professional Conduct....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies