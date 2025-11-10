Russia Sanctions Spotlight: Taking Russian Oil Off The Market

By Alexandra Melia ( November 10, 2025, 3:25 PM GMT) -- This article is part of a quarterly column exploring recent developments in sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.K., European Union and U.S., following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the compliance implications. In this installment, we look at the designation of Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, and the expansion of sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector....