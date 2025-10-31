Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDA Warns Against Fluoride Use In Young Children

By Emily Field ( October 31, 2025, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it is stopping sales of unapproved fluoride products labeled for use by children under the age of three as part of the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again movement....

