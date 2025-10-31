Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Extends Fee Cap Compliance Dates After DC Circ. Ruling

By Katryna Perera ( October 31, 2025, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday extended the compliance deadlines for new rules that will cap the fees that exchanges can charge investors and allow exchanges to quote stock prices in half-penny increments after the D.C. Circuit rejected calls to overturn the rules....

