'No Basis In Reality' In $10M Easement Claim, Tax Court Says

By Anna Scott Farrell ( November 3, 2025, 7:18 PM EST) -- A U.S. Tax Court judge rejected a partnership's claim that its donation of a conservation easement over 200 acres in Georgia was worth a $10 million tax deduction, saying in an opinion Monday that it "has no basis in reality."...

