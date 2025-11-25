Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prep, Panic & Poise: Inside An Associate's First Oral Argument

By Jeff Overley ( November 24, 2025, 9:23 PM EST) -- Fraser M. Holmes followed a long professional path to a Texas court's lectern. He'd been a baseball blogger, travel writer and social studies teacher before appellate law beckoned. After years of toil, a milestone moment — his first oral argument — finally arrived, but as justices took the bench, his heart sank: "Oh, my God. I think I've just forgotten my entire argument."...

