Pension Corp. Installs EEOC Ex-Chair Dhillon As Director

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 7, 2025, 3:53 PM EST) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. swore in former U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chair and commissioner Janet Dhillon as the 17th director of the federal agency, which runs two insurance programs backstopping the nation's single and multiemployer defined-benefit pension plans....

