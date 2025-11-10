Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mich. Speaker's Top Aide Admits To Nonprofit Fund Theft

By Danielle Ferguson ( November 7, 2025, 4:17 PM EST) -- The one-time chief of staff to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has pled guilty to two felony charges of misappropriating funds from nonprofit organizations and political action committees, and has agreed to testify in future proceedings....

