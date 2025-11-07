Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

States Say Macquarie Not Applicable To NH High Court Case

By Jessica Corso ( November 7, 2025, 9:11 PM EST) -- State securities regulators are urging New Hampshire's Supreme Court to uphold a fine against a medical device company whose leader was alleged to have misled investors about his prior legal issues, arguing that the case bears no resemblance to one ruled on by the U.S. Supreme Court last year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies