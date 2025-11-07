University Blocks Trans Athlete, Citing Trump Executive Order

A transgender sprinter is suing Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, claiming that the school violated New York state law by barring her from competing in a track event out of "fear" of going against President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in state court, is the latest by transgender sprinter Sadie Schreiner. It claims that the university, in Troy, New York, must follow state law, even against the possibility of legal action by the Department of Education.
Days before Schreiner was set to compete in RPI's "Under the Lights" track meet, the university's legal counsel emailed her saying she would not be allowed to run, said the lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Rensselaer County. This is because permitting her to do so could bring legal action from the Department of Education, which has promised to "vigorously enforce" Trump's executive order, according to the suit.
But this action runs afoul of the New York State Human Rights Law, which prohibits such discrimination, the suit said.
"RPI chose to disregard state law that identifies gender identity as a protected status. RPI proceeded to discriminate against Sadie, citing Executive Order 14201 and their fear," the lawsuit said.
"Defendant RPI discriminated against Sadie when [it] individually and collectively prohibited Sadie from competing in the women's 200- and 400-meter race on account of her gender identity and expression," the suit said. "Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer great emotional harm as a direct result of RPI's actions."
Schreiner's attorney, Susan M. Cirilli of Cirilli LLC, reiterated that the university cited a fear of retaliation from the Department of Education to justify violating state law, in a statement given to Law360 on Friday.
This is at least the third lawsuit Schreiner has filed against a higher education institution that blocked her from participating in a track meet because of her transgender status. The other suits are against Princeton University, filed in New Jersey state court, and State University College at Geneseo, also in New York state court. She's also filed suit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association, noting that SUNY pointed to the NCAA policy to support its decision.
In the current suit, Schreiner said she was able to successfully register for the women's 200-meter and 400-meter races at the RPI's track meet on April 8. She registered as an "unattached" athlete, not representing a school or club, through the public website, paying the $44 fee. The meet was advertised as open to qualified members of the public.
But the next day, the university's general counsel emailed Schreiner, telling her that the school intended to follow the president's Feb. 5 executive order prohibiting transgender women from participating in women's athletic events, the suit said.
"This executive order is not limited to NCAA competition," the email said, according to the complaint. "The U.S. Department of Education has, through communication and action, indicated that it intends to vigorously enforce this executive order under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Therefore, RPI cannot accommodate your request to compete at this meet. I understand this is not the outcome you were seeking and wish you the best."
The complaint notes that RPI officials did not inquire about Schreiner's sex or gender before sending this denial.
The university didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Counsel information for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute wasn't immediately available.
Schreiner is represented by Susan M. Cirilli of Cirilli LLC.
The case is Schreiner v. Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute, case number EF2025-281411, in State Supreme Court, Rensselaer County.
--Editing by Karin Roberts.
Try our Advanced Search for more refined results
Law360|
The Practice of Law
Access to Justice Aerospace & Defense Appellate Asset Management Banking Bankruptcy Benefits California Cannabis Capital Markets Class Action Colorado Commercial Contracts Competition Compliance Connecticut Construction Consumer Protection Corporate Criminal Practice Cybersecurity & Privacy Delaware Employment
Energy Environmental Fintech Florida Food & Beverage Georgia Government Contracts Health Hospitality Illinois Immigration Insurance Intellectual Property International Arbitration International Trade Legal Ethics Legal Industry Life Sciences Massachusetts Media & Entertainment Mergers & Acquisitions Michigan Native American
Law360 Pulse|
Business of Law
Law360 Authority|
Deep News & Analysis
Healthcare AuthorityDeals & Corporate Governance Digital Health & Technology Other Policy & Compliance
Global
- Law360
- Law360 UK
- Law360 Pulse
- Law360 Employment Authority
- Law360 Tax Authority
- Law360 Insurance Authority
- Law360 Real Estate Authority
- Law360 Healthcare Authority
- Law360 Bankruptcy Authority
- Products
- Lexis®
- Law360 In-Depth
- Law360 Podcasts
- Rankings
- Leaderboard Analytics
- Regional Powerhouses
- Law360's MVPs
- Women in Law Report
- Law360 400
- Diversity Snapshot
- Practice Groups of the Year
- Rising Stars
- Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar
- Sections
- Adv. Search & Platform Tools
- About all sections
- Browse all sections
- Banking
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Competition
- Employment
- Energy
- Expert Analysis
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Product Liability
- Securities
- Beta Tools
- Track docs
- Track attorneys
- Track judges
CaseMap® CLE On-Demand Context CourtLink® Digital Library Intelligize Law360 Lex Machina Lexis Medical Navigator™ Lexis® Lexis+™
This article has been saved to your Briefcase This article has been added to your Saved Articles
University Blocks Trans Athlete, Citing Trump Executive Order
By Jonathan Capriel | November 7, 2025, 6:55 PM EST · Listen to article