DOJ Backs Trump In NY False-Records Conviction Appeal

By Emily Sawicki ( November 7, 2025, 3:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is throwing its support behind President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his New York criminal conviction for falsifying business records, filing a proposed amicus brief on Friday citing the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2024 decision "defining the contours of a president's federal constitutional immunity from criminal prosecution."...

