Jeffer Mangels Hit With Pregnancy Bias Suit By Ex-Associate

By Hailey Konnath ( November 7, 2025, 7:55 PM EST) -- A former Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP associate has accused the firm of discriminating against women, especially pregnant women, claiming that she was harassed throughout her pregnancy and eventually fired after she advocated for herself and pointed out the disparate treatment....

