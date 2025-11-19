Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Severe SC Abortion Bill Falters in Committee

By Hannah Albarazi ( November 18, 2025, 8:16 PM EST) -- A South Carolina bill that would have further criminalized abortion and subjected patients and doctors to up to 30 years in prison failed to advance out of a Senate committee on Tuesday, with antiabortion committee members raising concerns that the bill went too far....

