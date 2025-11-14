How To Kill A Person: A Legal Battle Over Execution Methods

Timeline

The Evolution of U.S. Execution Methods

Hanging The standard method at the nation's founding. Considered more humane than older European punishments, but still prone to slow, painful deaths.

Firing Squad Used alongside hanging and remains one of America's oldest execution practices.

Experiments in "More Humane" Hangings States tinker with mechanical improvements aimed at reducing suffering on the gallows.

Electrocution Introduced New York conducts the first execution by electrocution, touting it as "the most humane and practical method known to modern science." Other states follow, though the shift is entangled in the Edison-Westinghouse electric rivalry.

Lethal Gas Debuts Nevada adopts the gas chamber, again invoking scientific progress. Within decades, several states use gas as the primary method.

Patchwork of Methods Executions proceed by hanging, firing squad, electrocution or gas, depending on the state. Concerns rise about the cruelty of electrocution and gas, and the cost of maintaining execution equipment.

Lethal Injection Invented and Adopted At Oklahoma's request, Drs. Jay Chapman and Stanley Deutsch design an IV protocol they argue is "extremely humane." Oklahoma becomes the first to adopt lethal injection; most states follow by the 1980s.

Lethal Injection Dominates States rely on a three-drug cocktail, then switch to new sedatives like midazolam amid drug shortages. Some transition to single-drug pentobarbital protocols.

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Lethal Injection Variants The court affirms the constitutionality of the three-drug protocol (Baze), midazolam-based executions (Glossip) and single-drug protocols (Bucklew).

Rise of Nitrogen Hypoxia Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma adopt nitrogen hypoxia amid litigation over lethal injection. Despite minimal research, officials position it as a more humane, science-based alternative.