PetSmart Settles Deceptive Training Contracts Suit For $225K

By Irene Spezzamonte ( November 14, 2025, 1:12 PM EST) -- PetSmart agreed to pay the state of Colorado $225,000 to end a suit accusing it of tricking dog groomers into contracts with training repayment agreement provisions that forced them to pay up to $5,500 if they left the company before working there for two years, the state's attorney general said....

