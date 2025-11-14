Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New California Bar Leader Aims To Rebuild Public Trust

By Tracey Read ( November 14, 2025, 2:22 PM EST) -- After less than two weeks on the job, Laura Enderton-Speed, the California State Bar's new executive director, is already busy working to strengthen trust in the organization following the botched administration of the February bar exam....

