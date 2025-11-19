Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Tax Court Substance Ruling Offers Silver Lining For Taxpayers

By Kat Lucero ( November 19, 2025, 3:35 PM EST) -- Even though the U.S. Tax Court upheld stiff penalties under the economic substance doctrine against an eye doctor's microcaptive arrangements, the opinion generally favored taxpayers by clarifying that the IRS faces limits on when it can invoke the doctrine to audit transactions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies