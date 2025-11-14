Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Panel Voids Drug Conviction Over Plea Agreement Errors

By Parker Quinlan ( November 14, 2025, 5:01 PM EST) -- An appeals panel in Ohio has tossed a man's plea agreement, conviction and sentence for various drug charges after it found he was not advised that the deal would require him to complete probation after his prison sentence....

