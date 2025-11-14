Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liquidated Captive Insurer Fights IRS Bill In Tax Court

By Anna Scott Farrell ( November 14, 2025, 1:17 PM EST) -- A captive insurance company that was later dissolved challenged $800,000 in taxes and penalties in the U.S. Tax Court, saying the Internal Revenue Service wrongly claimed the company had $3 million in unreported long-term capital gains....

