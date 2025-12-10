Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Simpson Thacher's Jeff Knox

By Jake Maher ( December 10, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Jeff Knox, co-managing partner of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's Washington, D.C., office and co-head of the government and internal investigations practice, defended an individual client from a yearslong financial investigation and litigation this year, and resolved matters for clients including Deutsche Bank and the Dutch energy-trading firm Vitol, earning him a spot among the 2025 Law360 White Collar MVPs....

