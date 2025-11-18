Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

YouTube Channel Can't Recover Costs In IP Fight After Appeal

By Hanna Vioque ( November 18, 2025, 5:33 PM EST) -- A man who claimed co-authorship of a disclaimer notice used on a YouTube channel about mental health has persuaded an appellate court to set aside an order requiring him to pay the legal costs of the educational platform he was suing for copyright infringement after proving that the previous judge ignored key parts of his plea....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies