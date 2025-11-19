Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Restores Trade Secrets Suit Against Insurance Execs

By Elliot Weld ( November 18, 2025, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday revived insurer Sherbrooke Corp.'s claims of trade secrets theft against three former executives, disagreeing with a district judge who found that the company had not made enough of an effort to guard the software in question....

