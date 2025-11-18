Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. High Court Weighs Test For Political Donor Disclosures

By Rachel Konieczny ( November 18, 2025, 9:10 PM EST) -- Colorado Supreme Court justices pushed attorneys Tuesday on how the court should measure a political organization's spending and efforts on ballot measures in determining whether a conservative political group fined for not disclosing donors after spending millions on state ballot questions in Colorado's 2020 election qualifies as an "issue committee" that must disclose its donors....

