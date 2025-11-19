Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Officials Say Feds' Bill Moots Challenge To Hemp Law

By Mike Curley ( November 19, 2025, 1:27 PM EST) -- Connecticut state officials are urging a federal court to throw out a suit from hemp producers challenging the state's regulation of intoxicating hemp products, saying the redefinition of hemp in the recently signed bill reopening the government is even stricter than the state's regulations, making the case moot....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies