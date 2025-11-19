Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pennsylvania Justices Order Resentencing For Arsonist

By Elizabeth Daley ( November 19, 2025, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh man sentenced to up to 52 years in prison for killing two men and igniting the house containing their bodies when police entered shouldn't have faced multiple arson counts, Pennsylvania's highest court said Wednesday in a reversal, clarifying state law on the matter....

