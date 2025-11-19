Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Gov. Makes First Appeals Pick, Lifting Grant Co. Judge

By Ben Adlin ( November 19, 2025, 7:58 PM EST) -- Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson on Wednesday announced his first Court of Appeals appointment since taking office in January, tapping current Grant County Superior Court Judge Tyson R. Hill to fill a seat being vacated next year by Judge George Fearing, who is retiring....

